Phyllis Alene Hoffman, 97, of rural Burchard, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Colonial Acres, Humboldt with her family at her side. She was born on August 30, 1925 to Cyril and Alvina (Wolf) Snyder in rural Pawnee County.

Funeral Services 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 17, 2023 at Salem U.C.C. Church, rural Steinauer, with Reverend Ken Tubbesing officiating. Visitation on Thursday, February 16, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m. at Wherry Mortuary, 919 G Street, Pawnee City. Interment at Salem U.C.C. Cemetery, rural Steinauer. Memorials to the Salem U.C.C. Church. Online condolences may be left at www.wherrymortuary.com.