Phyllis J. Wasserman

Phyllis J. (Rempel) Wasserman, 81 years of age, of Fairbury passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Jefferson Community Health and Life in Fairbury. She was born on January 31, 1940 in Fairbury to John and Edrie (Flagle) Rempel. Phyllis graduated from Fairbury High School in 1958. She married Virgil Wasserman on June 8, 1958 in Fairbury. Virgil and Phyllis owned and operated Wasserman Trucking where Phyllis did the bookkeeping. She especially enjoyed working with Dee Nicholson doing taxes and ended her working career as a Para at Fairbury Public Schools. Phyllis was a life member of First Baptist Church in Fairbury where she served in many capacities and was a board member at Parkview Manor. She was known as a great seamstress and very kindhearted woman who loved helping people in any way. Phyllis also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attending any event they were involved with.