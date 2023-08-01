Phyllis (Moran) Frase, 88

Phyllis “Joan” (Moran) Frase, 88 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation. She was born on Saturday, June 15, 1935 in Beatrice to John and Edith (Morris) Moran. Joan graduated from Bear Creek, Colorado High School in 1953. She married Donald Frase on October 14, 1954 in Washington, Kansas. Joan worked at Formfit in Beatrice for 25 years until their closing. She was an avid pitch player and enjoyed playing cards different places including the senior center, casinos and embroidering.

Joan is survived by her children, Patricia Lane and husband Kent of Beatrice, Michael Frase and wife Carla of Pickrell, Kay Korbel and husband Layne of Wilber; grandchildren, Jason Lane and wife Nicole, Jamie Lane, Andy Lane and wife Allison, Holly Smith and husband Caleb, Anna Korbel; step grandchildren, Keith Korbel and wife Dani, Matt Korbel and wife Megan, Kasey DeWitte, Nicole Eshnauer and husband George, Chuck Mortensen and wife Alyssa, Natasha Gruenert; 29 great grandchildren; 1 great great granddaughter; sisters, Kathleen Young of Beatrice, Carol Perry and husband Rick of Wheat Ridge, Colorado; brothers, Duane Hefner, Terry Hefner; sister-in-law, Pam Moran, all of Denver, Colorado; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, John Moran; mother, Edith Hefner and husband Harold; husband Donald on February 20, 2000; daughter, Susan Frase; grandson, Zachary Frase; brothers, Johnny Moran, Ronny Moran, Jimmy Hefner and wife Pat; and brother-in-law, Donald Young.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Interment will follow in the Blue Springs Cemetery north of Blue Springs. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from noon to 8 PM with family greeting friends from 5:30 to 7 PM. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.