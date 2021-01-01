Rachel Ann Frerichs, 84 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at her home on Wednesday afternoon, December 30, 2020. She was born on November 29, 1936 at a farm near Archbold, Ohio to Ora and Irene (Rychener) Frey. Rachel graduated from Eastern Mennonite University and received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1962. She then taught first grade in the Washington DC area for 10 years before moving to Beatrice in 1972. Rachel and Norman Frerichs were married on January 17, 1981. Rachel had worked as a social worker counseling for court ordered re-unification of children and their parents. She had served the State of Nebraska as a foster parent for several children and continued relationships with them once out of her care. She was the first director for the Beatrice Day Care, a community outreach supported by the two Mennonite churches from 1974-1985. Rachel was an active member of the Beatrice Mennonite Church and had sung in the choir, acted as secretary, librarian, and historian, and participated in the Women’s Mission Society and women’s bible studies; and was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma sorority. She enjoyed reading, sewing, gardening, singing in church, and collecting angels. The safety and well-being of young children was always critically important in everything Rachel did throughout her life. She truly had the heart of a servant always thinking of others.