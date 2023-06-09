Ralph B. Kassing, 92
Ralph B. Kassing, 92 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center in Beatrice. He was born on Monday, February 16, 1931 in Beatrice to David and Mathilda (Bossart) Kassing. Ralph graduated from Beatrice High School in 1948. He married Joyce Payne on January 28, 1953. Ralph lost his mother when he was 13, and at the age of 16, his right leg in a tractor/truck accident. He never lost his positive attitude and willingness to work hard. Ralph began his work career driving a concrete truck for Beatrice Concrete and had a close bond with Everett Jones. Later, with the support of Mr. Jones, he began his own trucking company, hauling gravel for the concrete company. Ralph grew the company to 3 trucks before selling and retiring. Throughout this time, he would hop out and climb back into the trucks with one leg and a smile on his face. Ralph was a member of the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ where he was baptized, confirmed, married, a deacon and a member of the board. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #531 in Beatrice. Ralph enjoyed being outside, flowers, family activities, his morning and afternoon coffee group and after retirement driving his scooter on the bike trail to enjoy construction, nature and the surrounding crops.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Joyce; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Chester Kassing and wife Margaret and David Kassing and wife Celeste.
Funeral Services with casual attire suggested will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, June 10, 2023 at First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Beatrice with Pastor Mike Hanneman officiating. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from 2 to 8 PM with family greeting friends from 6 to 7 PM. Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ or American Heart Association in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.