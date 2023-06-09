Ralph B. Kassing, 92 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center in Beatrice. He was born on Monday, February 16, 1931 in Beatrice to David and Mathilda (Bossart) Kassing. Ralph graduated from Beatrice High School in 1948. He married Joyce Payne on January 28, 1953. Ralph lost his mother when he was 13, and at the age of 16, his right leg in a tractor/truck accident. He never lost his positive attitude and willingness to work hard. Ralph began his work career driving a concrete truck for Beatrice Concrete and had a close bond with Everett Jones. Later, with the support of Mr. Jones, he began his own trucking company, hauling gravel for the concrete company. Ralph grew the company to 3 trucks before selling and retiring. Throughout this time, he would hop out and climb back into the trucks with one leg and a smile on his face. Ralph was a member of the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ where he was baptized, confirmed, married, a deacon and a member of the board. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #531 in Beatrice. Ralph enjoyed being outside, flowers, family activities, his morning and afternoon coffee group and after retirement driving his scooter on the bike trail to enjoy construction, nature and the surrounding crops.