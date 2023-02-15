Ralph L. Lantz, Jr.

Ralph L. Lantz, Jr., 81, of Beatrice passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Bryan East Medical Center. He was born May 22, 1941, in Irvine, KS. Ralph graduated from Barnes High School in 1960 and then served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He also served in the Navy Reserve and National Guard for 10 years. Ralph married Patty M. Meyer on June 18, 1967 at Hanover, KS. They moved to Beatrice in 1972 and he worked as a Stationary Engineer for the Beatrice State Developmental Center for 32 years before retiring in 2005. He was a member of Patch and Powder Club, American Legion Post #27 of Beatrice, and Christ Community Church. He enjoyed fishing, camping, deer hunting and woodworking, and tinkering in his garage.

Survivors include his loving wife, Patty of Beatrice; daughters, Teresa (Steve) Robertson of Beatrice, Kristina (Nick) Robb of St. Joseph, MO; grandchildren, Aaron (Tiffany) Robertson, Kyle Robertson, Michelle (Alex) Alonso, all of Beatrice, Zachary Robb of Kansas City, MO, Joseph Robb of Lincoln, Elizabeth Robb of St. Joseph, MO; great-grandchildren, Lily, Owen and Lennox Robertson of Beatrice, Piper Alonso of Beatrice and one expected in July; sister, Mary (Allen) Hillegas of Corsicana, TX and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his father Ralph Lantz, Sr.; mother, Dorothy Wahl; stepfather, Julius Wahl; stepmother, Francene Wahl; son, Lloyd Lantz; infant brother, Alred Lantz, brothers, George Wahl, and Robert (Connie) Lantz.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023, at Christ Community Church of Beatrice with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Monday at the church. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 4:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. A memorial has been established to Christ Community Church. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice with military honors conducted by the United States Naval Honor Guard and Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the Beatrice American Legion. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.