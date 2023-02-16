Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023, at Christ Community Church of Beatrice with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Monday at the church. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 4:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. A memorial has been established to Christ Community Church. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice with military honors conducted by the United States Naval Honor Guard and Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the Beatrice American Legion. www.foxfuneralhome.net