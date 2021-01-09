Randall Eric Pedersen, 83, of Royal, went to be with Jesus, Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Randy was born at home in Boelus, the son of Eric and Anita (Hyde) Pedersen. He graduated from Boelus High School in 1956, continued education at Kansas State University, graduating as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 1965. In 1959, Randy married his one true love, Nancy (Nagel) Pedersen, in Valley Center, KS. They shared 61 short years as husband and wife.