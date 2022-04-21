Randolph Hay

Randolph O. Hay, age 76, of Paw Paw, MI passed away Monday, April 18, 2022 in Bronson Methodist Hospital, Kalamazoo. Randy was born February 3, 1946 in Watervliet, MI, the son of Randolph H. and Frances L. (Orris) Hay and has lived in the Paw Paw, Bangor area the majority of his life. He served in the US Army and the National Guard for 32 years. He was a lifelong learner and graduated from Bangor High School as Valedictorian, and has degrees from Michigan State University, University of Michigan, and Western Michigan University. He served as Commander of the Decatur American Legion, and President of The Friends of the Kal-Haven Trail, volunteered with Eleanor's Pantry, built ramps for Senior Services, did Vita Income Taxes for United Way, and served others in many ways. He enjoyed walking and walked across the State of Michigan, Spain, Portugal, England, and Scotland. He taught Spanish in Decatur High School for many years.