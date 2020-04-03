× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Randy Behrends

Randy Behrends passed away on Tuesday March 31, 2020 at home. Randy was born December 24, 1970 in Morristown, TN to Bernard (Bill) Behrends and Charlotte Sue Bible. He attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Diller, confirmed in 1986. He attended school at Diller Schools in Diller graduating in 1989. On September 19, 1998, he married Joni Beth Campbell, son, Alex was born on December 8, 1999.

He is survived by his wife Joni, son Alex, mother, Sue Carter, father Bill (Becky) Behrends, siblings Jerry Fawver, Dennis Fawver, Kellie (Clay) Behrends Ehlers, Casey Behrends, step-brother Hans (Christina) von Niessen, step-sister Carin (Jeremy) Rosenthal. Also surviving numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill Bible, Zola (Holt) Bible, Bernard (Bernie) Behrends, Delores (Elliott) Behrends.

At his request, Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Washington CH at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com.

