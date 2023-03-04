Randy S. Novotny, 61 of Wymore passed away peacefully on March 2, 2023 at the Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the Wymore United Methodist Church with Sharon Schuster and Dan Albers officiating. Burial of ashes will be at the Oketo Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home on Tuesday from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 to 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wymore-Blue Springs Area Fund, Oketo Cemetery, or Barneston Cemetery with the funeral home in charge. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.