Ray Mulder

Ray E. Mulder, 87, of Firth, passed away on Saturday, March 7th, 2020. He was born December 19, 1932 in rural Firth to Ralph and Elsie Givens Mulder. He was baptized at the Firth Presbyterian Church and made his profession of faith at a young age. Ray attended elementary school at Good Hope School District 60 and graduated from Firth High School in 1950. Following high school, he lived at home and assisted with the family farm. In February of 1953, he was drafted into the Army, serving during the Korean Conflict in Japan. He was honorably discharged from active duty in February 1955 and was in the reserves for an additional 8 years. During this time, he attended Peru State College.

On May 30th 1959 he was united in marriage to Marian Parde at Zion Lutheran Church of Pickrell. He returned to his love of farming, which he pursued until his retirement in 2003. Ray was a prominent leader in the community serving in many capacities. These included the Nemaha Township Board, Firth Cooperative Board, the Norris School Board (both as a board member and as President), and as a Lead Deacon and Elder of Living Life Reformed Church. Additionally, he was a founding member of the Norris Education Foundation. He enjoyed woodworking, singing with his men's quartet, traveling with his wife Marian, and spending time with their children. His love of agriculture and land stewardship was especially evident by the many trees he planted and nurtured throughout his lifetime. These trees serve as a reminder of his deep roots within the community and the joy and beauty his relationships brought to all.