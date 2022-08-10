Ray Totten

Ray Revere Totten
Ray Revere Totten, 73, passed away on July 31, 2022, due to complications of injuries suffered in a fall at home. He was born September 15, 1948, to Revere and Elsie Totten in Belleville, KS and lived in Haddam, KS until age 10, when his family moved to Beatrice, following the death of his father. He graduated from Beatrice High School in 1966, and then attended a community college in Cour d' Alene, ID. After returning to Beatrice, he worked briefly at Casper Construction, then UPS until his retirement.
Ray is survived by his wife, Jenean; sisters, Marilyn Menzies of Salina, KS, Trudy Dueck of Beatrice, Carol (Duane) VonFange of Phoenix, AZ; sister-in-law: Joanna (Mark) Lewien and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Rod, brothers-in-law Gene Menzies, Alvin Shepek, Klaus Dueck, nephew Rocky Menzies, niece Cindy Biehler, sister Beatta Shepek and in-laws, Orval and Bernice Haas.
Memorials to the Beatrice Humane Society. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.