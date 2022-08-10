Ray Totten

Ray Revere Totten, 73, passed away on July 31, 2022, due to complications of injuries suffered in a fall at home. He was born September 15, 1948, to Revere and Elsie Totten in Belleville, KS and lived in Haddam, KS until age 10, when his family moved to Beatrice, following the death of his father. He graduated from Beatrice High School in 1966, and then attended a community college in Cour d' Alene, ID. After returning to Beatrice, he worked briefly at Casper Construction, then UPS until his retirement.