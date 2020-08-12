Raydean L. Riley of Lincoln, was born to Anna and Elmer Riley on July 9, 1946 in Lincoln. Ray grew up in Hickman as the sixth of eight children, attended Hickman Public Schools, and graduated from Norris High School in May of 1965. Ray proudly served his country in the Army from 1966-1968, and was a veteran of service in Vietnam. Ray worked at American Stores, in the construction industry, and retired in 2009 after 25 years in the United States Postal Service. Ray enjoyed being with family, doing woodworking, and working on his 1966 Chevrolet Super Sport. He enjoyed boating and water skiing. He was a member of Southwood Lutheran Church. Ray passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, August 9, 2020 after a courageous four-year battle with cancer.