Raymond Hasenohr

Raymond August Hasenohr

Raymond August Hasenohr, 96, Topeka, KS, died Monday, January 3, 2022, at his rural Shawnee County farm home. He was born July 12, 1925 at Pickrell, the oldest of 4 children born to Theodor and Ethel (Crom) Hasenohr. He attended school at Pickrell. Raymond was married to Alice Rohe of Clatonia, on February 24, 1946 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, DeWitt. Raymond and Alice lived and farmed at different times and places in Nebraska, Missouri, and Iowa before settling around the Fairvew/Sabetha, KS area. Raymond also worked at Boeing in Wichita, KS, for several years before returning to farming near Topeka. All the years he was on the farm, Raymond also enjoyed raising livestock. Raymond was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Topeka, KS.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Alice in 2018, a daughter Donna in 1971, a son Larry in 2007, his brother Norman, and his sister Goldene Peck. Surviving are a sister, Angie Mogensen of Nashville, TN; two daughters Diane Olcott (John) of Meriden, KS, and Marcia Spellmeier (Allan) of Fairview, KS; seven grandchildren Nicole Broaddus (Jason) of Hoyt, KS, Heather Kirchmann (Kent) of Ashland, Regina Olcott of Baytown, TX, Keremy Bachelor (Michael) of Sabetha, KS, Jared Spellmeier of Fairview, KS, Candace Sullivan (Brady) of Gardner, KS, and Beau Hasenohr (Kim) of Hiawatha, KS; also Joey May (Jeff) and 15 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January, 22, 2022 at First Lutheran Church, Sabetha, KS with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m., also at First Lutheran Church. Graveside services will be after funeral services at Mount Hope Cemetery, 1807 Iowa Street, Hiawatha, KS. Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home after 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, sent in care of Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha 66434. A special message or note of remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com