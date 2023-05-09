Raymond J. Johnsen

Raymond J. Johnsen, 82, of Beatrice passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023 at the Homestead House in Beatrice. He was born on February 11, 1941 in Beatrice to Fred and Tena (Wallman) Johnsen. He was baptized at Emmanuel Lutheran Church of rural Beatrice and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. He graduated from Adams High School in 1959. Raymond married the love of his life, Myrna Schlake on November 26, 1961. Together they raised a loving family in the Pickrell area. Ray had a passion for farming and helping others. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, rural Pickrell where he served on the church council, belonged to Lutheran Men in Mission, sang in the church choir and the gospel group. He enjoyed watching his kids and grandkids in all their activities, and also playing cards with family and friends.

Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Myrna of Beatrice; son, Terry (Jodi) Johnsen of Pickrell; daughters, Rhonda Riekenberg of Beatrice and Lori (Steve) McKeon of Lincoln; grandchildren, Chelsea (Pat) Krebs, Mallory (Jordon) Zach, Haley (John) Sullivan, Drayton (Emily) Riekenberg, Brandel Riekenberg and special friend, Bailey Zarybnicky, and Jacey and Kalli McKeon; six great-grandchildren and one on the way; sisters, Rose-Ann Parde of Beatrice and Darlene (Larry) Remmers of Pickrell; sisters-in-law, Karen Buhr of Beatrice and Marcia Schlake of Papillion. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Tena Johnsen; brother, Duane; twin infant brothers, Harvey and Harold; son-in-law, Robyn Riekenberg; parents-in-law, William and Tady Schlake; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Parde, Leonard Buhr, and Gene Schlake.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Christ Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell with Pastor Doyle Karst officiating. Burial will be at Christ Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 AM in the church basement on Friday. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Thursday from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM and at the church on Friday one hour prior to the service. Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the family for future designation with Ron Busboom and Lorenz Trauernicht in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.