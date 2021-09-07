Raymond Pettinger

Graveside service 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Burchard. Officiating Father Michael Christensen. Masks are required at the graveside and visitation. A radio transmitter will be available at the graveside service for those choosing to stay in their vehicles. Memorial masses can be offered at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Burchard. Interment: Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Burchard. Memorials: family's choice. www.wherrymortuary.com.