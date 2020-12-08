Raymond Thomsen

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Lorene, daughter, Joyce Nippert and her husband, David, sister, Verna Mae Ewald, brothers, Julian, and Harold Thomsen. He is survived by his wife, Magdalene “Peg”, daughters, Linda Hodges, Lori (Kent) Oelling, stepsons, Michael (Patrice) Hahn , Myron (Sheila) Hahn, 5 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, brother, Marvin Thomsen, sister, Marjory Albers, many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary Chapel in Beatrice. Husker attire is encouraged for the service. Social distancing will be observed, and masks are required. If you would like to watch Raymond's service, it will be livestreamed on Harman-Wright Mortuary's Facebook page. Visitation will be held from noon until 8:00 p.m. Monday, December 14 at the mortuary. A memorial is suggested to the Cortland Ballfield concession stand, Cortland Masonic Lodge or Centenary United Methodist Church. www.harmanwrightmortuary.com Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in charge of arrangements.