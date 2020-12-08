 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Raymond Thomsen
View Comments

Raymond Thomsen

{{featured_button_text}}
Raymond Thomsen

Raymond Thomsen

Raymond Thomsen departed this life on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020, at his home in Lincoln. They farmed in the Filley, Wilber, Blue Spring, and Diller areas.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Lorene, daughter, Joyce Nippert and her husband, David, sister, Verna Mae Ewald, brothers, Julian, and Harold Thomsen. He is survived by his wife, Magdalene “Peg”, daughters, Linda Hodges, Lori (Kent) Oelling, stepsons, Michael (Patrice) Hahn , Myron (Sheila) Hahn, 5 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, brother, Marvin Thomsen, sister, Marjory Albers, many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary Chapel in Beatrice. Husker attire is encouraged for the service. Social distancing will be observed, and masks are required. If you would like to watch Raymond's service, it will be livestreamed on Harman-Wright Mortuary's Facebook page. Visitation will be held from noon until 8:00 p.m. Monday, December 14 at the mortuary. A memorial is suggested to the Cortland Ballfield concession stand, Cortland Masonic Lodge or Centenary United Methodist Church. www.harmanwrightmortuary.com Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News