Raymond William Pettinger, 98, of Burchard, was born on October 2, 1922 to Joseph and Anna (Fitz) Pettinger in Pawnee County. Raymond was the sixth of nine children. Raymond grew up helping his family on their farm. He graduated from Burchard High School in 1941. Raymond continued working on the farm until he was called to serve his country as an Army MP in WWII from 4/2/1945 to 12/13/1946. Following the war, Raymond returned to the farm. He was introduced to Anna Kathleen “Katie” Bruce by a mutual friend and they wed in Red Oak, IA on August 1, 1953. Raymond and Katie started their married life on a farm near Burchard. Raymond was then selected to serve as Postmaster of Burchard by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, a position he held for 28 years. In their early years of marriage, Raymond and Katie welcomed several foster children and their nieces into their home. They were later blessed (as were their children) to raise a daughter, Denise and a son, Douglas. Raymond was a father figure to his granddaughter, Erin, and they enjoyed a special relationship. In his younger years, Raymond enjoyed raising a large garden, hunting and stamp/coin collecting. He was a member of American Legion Post 156, Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was publisher of the BEN (Burchard Eagle News) Alumni newsletter. During his retirement, Raymond enjoyed restoring antique tractors, shelling and sharing black walnuts, having coffee with his friends and traveling.