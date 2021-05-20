Rebecca Mick

Rebecca Jane “Becky” Mick, age 74 of Wymore, passed away peacefully in her home on May 19, 2021. She was born on December 21, 1946 in Beatrice to Elmo and Betty (Day) Willey. She attended school in Barneston and Wymore and finished the 10th grade at Beatrice High School. On September 6, 1963, she was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Mick in Marysville, KS. Becky worked at FormFit, Beatrice State Development Center and A&N Bar in Wymore. She enjoyed camping, playing card, puzzles, reading, BINGO, and most of all, spending time with her family.