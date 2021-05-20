Rebecca Mick

Rebecca Jane “Becky” Mick
Rebecca Jane “Becky” Mick, age 74 of Wymore, passed away peacefully in her home on May 19, 2021. She was born on December 21, 1946 in Beatrice to Elmo and Betty (Day) Willey. She attended school in Barneston and Wymore and finished the 10th grade at Beatrice High School. On September 6, 1963, she was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Mick in Marysville, KS. Becky worked at FormFit, Beatrice State Development Center and A&N Bar in Wymore. She enjoyed camping, playing card, puzzles, reading, BINGO, and most of all, spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband, Bob of Wymore; children, Quint Mick and significant other, Davena Stege of Bellevue, Tammy Meints and husband Mark of Wymore, Paul Mick of Lincoln, and Keil Mick and significant other, Shelly Koch of Beatrice; grandchildren, Matthew Osterhaus, Kandra Mick, Brandon Imes, Holly Mick, Dustin Mick, Dylan Mick, Amber Sejkora, Lindsey Meints, Devin (Kristi) Meints, Collin Meints, Rylee Meints and Jilliyah Mick; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Patty (Gordon) Bitting, Janie (Monty) Fralin, Trudy Spicer (Dennis Morgan); brother, John Willey; sisters-in-law, Joan Powell, Margaret (Dan) Hager, Terry (Jerry) Smith; brothers-in-law, Ronnie (Phyllis) Mick, Larry Bartels; aunt, Marie Day; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law, Lester and Margaret Mick; son, Kyle Mick (1985); great-granddaughter, Carley Frase (2009); sister, Beth Bartles; and brother-in-law, Ron Powell.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Wymore Cemetery. A register book will be available at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wymore Volunteer Fire Department with the funeral home in charge. Sign Becky's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.