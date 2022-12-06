Rena Fielder

Rena G. (Waltke) Fielder

Rena G. (Waltke) Fielder, 87, of Beatrice, died Sunday night, December 4, 2022 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. She was born on February 26, 1935 at Adams and attended Lincoln Center Country School near Ellis. She married Gene L. Fielder on July 6, 1951 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice. Rena worked at the Beatrice Community Hospital for five years, and then was a maintenance specialist for Natural Gas Pipeline for 13 years, retiring in 1990. After retirement, she was a housekeeper for Dorothy Hevelone until 2002. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice and a former member of the Altar Guild and church choir. She was also a member of Eagles Auxiliary of Beatrice. Rena enjoyed her grandchildren, cooking and sewing.

Survivors include her children, Keith (Janna) Fielder, Carol (Chris) Smith, Steven (Susan) Fielder, and Richard (Carol) Fielder, all of Beatrice, Lorri Johnson of Olathe and Linda (Rodney) Goes of Wymore; 15 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Leona Rickers and Frieda Roelfs; brother-in-law, Alan McKissick; sisters-in-law, Doris Luckeroth, Phyllis Fielder, Melodie (Grant) Hoyle, and Teresa (David) O'Conner; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Rexta (Johnson) Waltke; her life partner, Gene Fielder; son-in-law, Dennis Johnson; sisters, Emma Stevens, Edith Baumfalk, and Marlene McKissick; brothers, Alfred Waltke and Raymond (Evelyn and Ruth) Waltke; brothers-in-law, Tjark Rickers, Warren Roelfs, Raymond Baumfalk, Carl Buhr, Henry Stevens, Don Luckeroth and Ron Fielder; sisters-in-law, Carolyn (Clarence) Bradley, Marilyn (Raymond) Saathoff, and Patricia (Virgil) Cody.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice with Rev. Dr. Renae Koehler officiating. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Tuesday from noon until 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, at memorial has been established to St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.