Renae K. Novotny, 73

Renae K. Novotny, 73, of Odell, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, April 1, 2023. She was born on September 29, 1949 at Odell. Renae was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior Lutheran Church of Odell where she played the organ for several years. She graduated from Odell High School and attended a business college in Omaha for additional training. Renae worked for 50 years at the Beatrice State Developmental Center and was recognized in 2014 for her 45 years of service. She was a strong supporter of veterans and the American Legion. She enjoyed being outside, flowers, cooking and playing the accordion.

Survivors include her brothers, Ronald (Jean) Novotny of Platte City, MO, Richard (Jean) Novotny of Boise, ID, and Rodney Novotny and significant other, Shirley Parde of Beatrice; sister, Rondra (Robert) Stalder of Hartville, MO; 14 nieces and 4 nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Reynold and Ruby (Opfer) Novotny.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, April 10, 2023 at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Private interment will be at the Odell Czech Cemetery of Odell. A memorial has been established to the family for future designation. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Saturday, April 8, 2023 from noon until 8:00 P.M. and on Monday from 8:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.