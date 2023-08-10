Renee Lynn Bartlett, 55

Renee Lynn (Minge) Bartlett, 55 years of age, of DeWitt passed away surrounded by family on Monday, August 7, 2023. She was born on Thursday, July 4, 1968 in Marysville, Kansas to Vernon and Lorna (Kraemer) Minge. Renee graduated from Odell High School in 1986. She married Mark Benash and they later divorced. Renee owned and operated the Candy Bin in Beatrice before earning an associate's degree from Southeast Community College in Beatrice in 2004. She married Robin Bartlett on December 31, 2011 in Plymouth. Renee began working in insurance in 2013 before owning Renee Bartlett Insurance in Beatrice as an agent for Farmer's Union Midwest Agency. She was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Plymouth and enjoyed sewing, playing her Baby Grand piano, flowers, antiquing and especially spending time with her family, dog Beau and other family pets.

Renee is survived by her husband, Robin; sons, Tanner Benash and wife Danielle of Beatrice, Christian Benash of DeWitt and his significant other Lily Wurst of Beaver Crossing; grandchildren, Haley and Danidy Whiting; brother, Todd Minge and wife Linda of Beatrice; sister, Deb Weichel and husband Justin of Plymouth; mother-in-law, Mary Garrison of DeWitt; brothers-in-law, Randy Bartlett and wife Jane of DeWitt, Rusty Bartlett and wife Brenda of Gretna, Riley Bartlett and wife Tawnya of Knob Noster, Missouri; sisters-in-law, Teri Clark and husband Jim of Lincoln, Tyler Mentel and significant other Chris Briggs of DeWitt; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Lorna (Kraemer) Minge; fathers-in-law, Jack Garrison, Roger Bartlett; and brother-in-law, Guy Mentel.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, August 14, 2023 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Plymouth. A family prayer service will be held at 10:00 AM Monday at the church. Visitation will be at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice on Sunday, August 13, 2023 from 1 to 8 PM with family greeting friends from 4 to 6 PM. Interment will follow in the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery west of Plymouth. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.