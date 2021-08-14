Rev. Monsignor Melvern Wiese, 90, of West Point, NE,
died Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at the Franciscan Health Care Center in West Point, Nebraska.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at S.S. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson, Nebraska, with Archbishop George Lucas celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in Clarkson Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Wednesday Aug.18, 2021, with a 7 p.m. vigil service, at the church. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday Aug. 19, 2021, at the church. The funeral Mass will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorials are those of the donor or family choice.
Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.