Robert M. Ziegler was born on April 14, 1934, in Vesta, NE the son of Robert M. and Esther J. (Jobst) Ziegler. He went to grade school and high school in Vesta, NE. He was called by the Lord to enter the Ministry and attended St. John's Lutheran Academy and College3, Winfield, KS. He then attended Concordia Seminar in St. Louis, MO. He completed his work at the seminary and served his vicarage at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Mankato, MN. He was ordained on July 19, 1959 and served at Zion Lutheran Church, Claflin, KS for ten years. He received and accepted a call to Trinity Lutheran Church, Atchison and was installed as Pastor on September 14, 1969. During this period of time, he had served as vacancy pastor in seven different congregations: Russel, Ellinwood, Hoisington, Lyons, Holyrod, Nortonville, and Wathena KS. He had served as Circuit Counselor for the Great Bend and Atchison Circuits and served several years as a member for the Kansas District Board of Directors LCMS. Pastor Ziegler had also worked as a chaplain at Valley Hope Treatment Center Atchison, KS from 1971-1988. Pastor Ziegler enjoyed attending musical programs, a Christmas Carol, the KC Renaissance Festival, any kind of lecture, all things Husker, and was a avid reader and learner.