Rev. Robert M. Ziegler
Rev. Robert M. Ziegler, 88 years old, longtime Pastor for Trinity Lutheran Church, was called to his heavenly home following the early service on Sunday, April 2, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 603 N. Eighth St. Atchison, KS. Graveside services and burial were held at 3:30 pm Tuesday, at the Vesta Cemetery, Vesta, NE. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Trinity Lutheran School Endowment Fund, the Trinity Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, the TLC Mission Endowment Fund, or the Trinity Lutheran School Grant Fund.
Robert M. Ziegler was born on April 14, 1934, in Vesta, NE the son of Robert M. and Esther J. (Jobst) Ziegler. He went to grade school and high school in Vesta, NE. He was called by the Lord to enter the Ministry and attended St. John's Lutheran Academy and College3, Winfield, KS. He then attended Concordia Seminar in St. Louis, MO. He completed his work at the seminary and served his vicarage at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Mankato, MN. He was ordained on July 19, 1959 and served at Zion Lutheran Church, Claflin, KS for ten years. He received and accepted a call to Trinity Lutheran Church, Atchison and was installed as Pastor on September 14, 1969. During this period of time, he had served as vacancy pastor in seven different congregations: Russel, Ellinwood, Hoisington, Lyons, Holyrod, Nortonville, and Wathena KS. He had served as Circuit Counselor for the Great Bend and Atchison Circuits and served several years as a member for the Kansas District Board of Directors LCMS. Pastor Ziegler had also worked as a chaplain at Valley Hope Treatment Center Atchison, KS from 1971-1988. Pastor Ziegler enjoyed attending musical programs, a Christmas Carol, the KC Renaissance Festival, any kind of lecture, all things Husker, and was a avid reader and learner.
He was married to Esther Johnson on October 18, 1959 in Claflin, KS. Esther preceded him in death on June 25, 2000. After many years Pastor Ziegler was married to Charlotte (Pinnt) Teuscher on April 17, 2020. They had been college classmates at St. John's College and found each other at a class reunion. Charlotte survives of the home. Additional survivors include a son, Andrew Ziegler, Cleveland, OH; two daughters, Anne (Preston) Compton, Elgin SC and Allison (Ron) Arends, Melvin, IL; son-in-law, Rick Williams, Cleveland, OH; two sisters, Nancy Nelson, Marcus, IA and Virginia Thomas, Beatrice, NE; sister-in-law, Suzie Ziegler, Syracuse, NE; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild; five step children, Terri McLean, Dallas, TX, Tom Teuscher, Springfield, MO, Tracy Lawson, Eldorado, KS, Tamara Morin, Leawood, KS, and Ted Teuscher, Lenexa, KS; fourteen step grandchildren, thirty three step great-grandchildren, and one step great-great-grandchild, several nieces, nephews and cousins. His parents, wife Esther; daughter, Angela J. Williams; grandson, Trent Arends; brother Richard Ziegler and brother-in-law, Roger Nelson preceded him in death.