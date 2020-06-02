Rev. Troy D. Netherton, 55, of Beatrice passed away at his home on Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was born on April 6, 1965 in Rock Springs, WY and moved with his family to Cozad. He graduated from Cozad High School in 1984. He worked on Peterson's hog farm near Cozad before moving to Arkansas where he worked for Tyson Foods and Alpharma. He was very proud of his service as a children's and youth pastor in Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Decatur, Arkansas and Fairbury and Beatrice. He had been the spiritual father to numerous kids and youth some of whom are now adults with their own kids. He was a member of Connections Church of Beatrice. He loved family, ministry, Husker football, and wrestling. Troy's favorite Bible Verse is Ephesians 6:12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.