Rev. Troy D. Netherton
Rev. Troy D. Netherton, 55, of Beatrice passed away at his home on Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was born on April 6, 1965 in Rock Springs, WY and moved with his family to Cozad. He graduated from Cozad High School in 1984. He worked on Peterson's hog farm near Cozad before moving to Arkansas where he worked for Tyson Foods and Alpharma. He was very proud of his service as a children's and youth pastor in Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Decatur, Arkansas and Fairbury and Beatrice. He had been the spiritual father to numerous kids and youth some of whom are now adults with their own kids. He was a member of Connections Church of Beatrice. He loved family, ministry, Husker football, and wrestling. Troy's favorite Bible Verse is Ephesians 6:12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
Survivors include his wife, Paula Netherton of Beatrice; son, Samuel Netherton; daughter, Christina (Logan) Gumaer of Big Springs; sons, Joshua Netherton, Luke Netherton, Anton, Blaze, Blake and Max, all of Beatrice; his mother, Stella Netherton of Cozad; sister, Teresa (Steve) Renken of Bertrand; brothers, Travis (Teresa) Netherton of Cozad and Trent (Linda) Netherton of Ft. Wayne, IN; grandpuppies, Shadow and Oakley; mother-in-law, Carolyn (David) Kelley of Centerton, AR; sisters-in-law, Joanna (Chad) Brown of Poteau, OK and Priscilla (Steven) Gregg of West Fork, AR; brother-in-law, Marty (Abby) Plemmons of Rogers, AR; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Arlis Netherton; father-in-law, Harlan Shelton; sister-in-law, Diana Ponder.
A Private Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Connections Church of Beatrice. Due to the current pandemic situation if you would like to watch the service please go to Troy's Facebook page shortly before the service start time. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Tuesday from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and Wednesday from 8:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. Inurnment of the cremains will be in the Cozad Cemetery of Cozad on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net These services are entrusted to Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice.
