Rev. Troy Netherton

A Private Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Connections Church of Beatrice. Due to the current pandemic situation, if you would like to watch the service please go to Troy's Facebook page shortly before the service start time. Inurnment of the cremains will be in the Cozad Cemetery of Cozad on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family for future designation.