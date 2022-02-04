Richard Appleget

Richard “Dick” Baxter Appleget, 86 years of age, of Beatrice passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice. He was born on May 25, 1935 in Beatrice to Millard D. and Neva F. (Huber) Appleget. Dick was raised in Beatrice where he received all his schooling. On June 12, 1960, Dick was united in marriage to Dorothy Benash in Beatrice. The couple spent their married life together in Beatrice except from 1969-1977 when they lived in Council Bluffs, IA. Dick worked for the Board of Public Works in Beatrice for over 21 years before retiring in 1998. He was a member of the Eagle's Club in Beatrice. Dick was known years ago for driving his airboat up and down the Big Blue River and enjoyed fishing, gardening, duck hunting and taxidermy. There is still an owl at the Beatrice Middle School that Dick taxidermized. In his retirement years, Dick loved sitting on his back deck and watching the comings and goings of his neighbors.