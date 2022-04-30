Richard Carel

Richard Lee Carel

Richard Lee Carel, 74 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022. He was born on October 6, 1947 in Beatrice to Leland and Opal (Harmes) Carel. Richard was a dishwasher at Marshall's Truck Stop and most recently at Country Cookin' Cafe. He enjoyed the Huskers, country music and Star Trek.

Richard is survived by his siblings Michael Carel and wife Bobbie, Jane Carel, Tim Carel and wife Billie, Mary Oblinger and husband Mike, all of Beatrice; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Randy Carel.

There will be no services at this time. Inurnment will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. Condolences may be left at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.