Richard Chalres Masek

Richard Charles Masek was born on February 10, 1960 to Charles Joseph and Patricia Ann Masek (Hynek). He grew up on a farm in Odell and appreciated the Odell Community while he lived there. He graduated high school in 1979 and after high school he attended Fairbury Jr. College. During this time, he sold Fuller Brush and enjoyed visiting with his customers. Richard then worked at Boggart's Grocery Store in Beatrice. After Boggart's, he worked at Endicott Brick Laying Factory. A couple of years after his father's, Charles Masek passing, Richard and his mother, Patricia moved to Flowing Springs in Beatrice in 2006. After the move to Beatrice, he then worked at the Beatrice Community Hospital in the kitchen. He joined and became a member of the Beatrice Harmonizers. Richard enjoyed the performances, contests, and brotherhood with the organization. He and his mother Patricia Masek moved to Downers Grove, IL early 2014. While living there, he joined the Dupage Harmonizers and worked at Oak Trace Senior Living Community. Sadly, Richard passed away March 1, 2020 in Downers Grove, IL.