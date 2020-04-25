Richard Chalres Masek

Richard Charles Masek
Richard Charles Masek was born on February 10, 1960 to Charles Joseph and Patricia Ann Masek (Hynek). He grew up on a farm in Odell and appreciated the Odell Community while he lived there. He graduated high school in 1979 and after high school he attended Fairbury Jr. College. During this time, he sold Fuller Brush and enjoyed visiting with his customers. Richard then worked at Boggart's Grocery Store in Beatrice. After Boggart's, he worked at Endicott Brick Laying Factory. A couple of years after his father's, Charles Masek passing, Richard and his mother, Patricia moved to Flowing Springs in Beatrice in 2006. After the move to Beatrice, he then worked at the Beatrice Community Hospital in the kitchen. He joined and became a member of the Beatrice Harmonizers. Richard enjoyed the performances, contests, and brotherhood with the organization. He and his mother Patricia Masek moved to Downers Grove, IL early 2014. While living there, he joined the Dupage Harmonizers and worked at Oak Trace Senior Living Community. Sadly, Richard passed away March 1, 2020 in Downers Grove, IL.
Richard truly loved music and taught himself to play the guitar, mandolin and harmonica. He also really appreciated genealogy and was proud of his Czech heritage. He spent several years working on and completed two history books: one on the Masek ancestry and the other was the Hynek ancestry. He was very interested in the Oregon Trail and was involved with the Oregon Trail Historical Marker placement in the Odell area. Richard was a devout Catholic and a genuine kind soul. He always had a smile on his face, he loved life and he loved people. He will be deeply missed by his family, relatives and his dear friends.
Richard is preceded in death by his father, Charles Masek. He is survived by his mother, Patricia Masek, brother Barry (Mary Ellen) Masek, brother Mark Masek, sister Dianne (Greg) Yahiro, sister Colleen (Russ) Eames and many nieces and nephews.
Following CDC guidance on gatherings, a private funeral and burial service was held April 2nd, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Odell. A memorial remembrance mass will be held in his honor at a later date.
