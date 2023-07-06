Richard E. Hovendick, 92

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Richard Eugene Hovendick, affectionately known as "Dick", on July 4, 2023. Born near Herman, NE, on May 10, 1931, Dick spent the majority of his life in Beatrice, Nebraska, making an impact on his community for 69 years. He was a pillar of strength, a beacon of hope, and a model of resilience. As a devoted husband, he was widowed after 63 years of dedicated companionship with Jackie (Griffiths) Hovendick. His life was marked by his dedication to his profession as a Funeral Director for 60 years, a role he fulfilled at Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel.

Dick was a man of many talents, interests, and passions. His love for his family, gardening, and traveling was well known, especially his fondness for Colorado and Treasure Island, Florida. An avid Husker sports fan, Dick's's enthusiasm was contagious. His faith was a cornerstone of his life, reflected in his active involvement in Christ Church Episcopal.

His dedication to service was reflected in his active involvement in numerous clubs and organizations, including; Member and past vestry member of Christ Church Episcopal; President of the board of Christ Church Foundation; Member and past president of Beatrice Chamber of Commerce; Past president of Beatrice Jaycees; Life member, organizer, and first president of the Gage County Historical Society; Member, past president and board member of the Nebraska Funeral Directors Association; Past member and past president of the Homestead Harmonizers; Member of Beatrice Masonic Lodge, Blue Valley Shrine Club, and Sesostris Temple of the Shrine; Beatrice Rotary Club (since 1957); Past member (28 Years) of the Beatrice Community Hospital Board of Directors; Served of the University of Nebraska Medical Center Board of Counselors and University of Nebraska Friends of the University; Past member of the Beatrice Good Samaritan Center Advisory Board. Dick recently also generously supported financially The Beatrice YMCA Foundation, Beatrice Education Foundation, Christ Church Episcopal Foundation, and the Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation.

Dick was a humble and supportive pillar of the community, recognized multiple times for his service by the Nebraska Funeral Directors Association (60 years), Bitting-Norman Post # 27, American Legion (60 years), Beatrice Masonic Lodge (70 years), and Beatrice Junior Chamber of Commerce (Distinguished Service and Boss of the Year) among others. His dedication and service did not go unnoticed.

Dick is survived by his children, Richard Hovendick and wife Linda, Stephen Hovendick and wife Carolyn, all of Beatrice, Kirk Hovendick and wife Laurie of Hickman, and Laurie Olberding of Papillion; 10 grandchildren Britney and Ashton Hovendick, Samantha (Nick) Thompson, Carly (Tim) Ning, Heath (Abby) Hovendick, Jacob (Meagan) Hovendick, Kalli (Kyle) Sawyer, John (Cortney Krauter) Hovendick, Johnathan (Taylor) Olberding, and Joshua (Sydney Hardin) Olberding; 12 great grandchildren Adeline Thompson, Henley, Huxton, Harper and Heath Hovendick, Caden, Emmi, Jack and Rori Sawyer, Charlotte Hovendick, Kinsley and Brynley Olberding; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jackie (Griffiths) Hovendick, and his parents, Lester and Mabel (Skinner) Hovendick, parents in law Heath and Blanche (Martz) Griffiths, and brother and sisters in law Donald (Phyl) Hovendick and Bud (Wanda) Hovendick.

Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Christ Church Episcopal in Beatrice. For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed at the church YouTube page at https:////www.youtube.com///@christchurchepiscopalbeatr654//streams. A private family burial will take place at Evergreen Home Cemetery with military honors provided by the Nebraska Army National Guard. Public visitations will be held at Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel on Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM, and Sunday, from 12:00 PM until 8:00 PM. The family will be greeting friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM. A memorial has been established to the Christ Church Foundation and the Gage County Historical Society.

Dick's family also wishes to acknowledge and thank everyone for the great and compassionate care provided Dad over the past few years, especially at the Beatrice Community Hospital, Home Instead, Good Samaritan Center, and most recently at Beatrice Health and Rehab.

We encourage those who knew Dick to leave memories and upload photos or view the service recording and his video tribute on his memorial page at www.ghchapel.com, a space dedicated to celebrating Dick's life and legacy. His story is not only told through his achievements and awards but through the lives he touched, the people he supported, and the community he served.

These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.