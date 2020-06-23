Richard E. Oehring
Richard E. Oehring, 89, of Beatrice passed away June 22, 2020 in Lincoln. He was born on May 23, 1931 at Neligh. He obtained a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Music Education, Associate of Arts Degrees in Science, Business Administration and Food Service. He served in the United States Marine Corps in Korea from 1950 until 1952. He was married to Gretta Clarke on October 9, 1986 in Florida and they owned and operated a health food service for 20 years, retiring in 2005. He was a member of the American Institute of Parliamentarians (Gov. SE Region).
Survivors include one daughter, Dr. Patricia E. Oehring; one son, R. Craig (Nicole) Oehring; one grandson, Austin Oehring; He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Dorotha Brown Oehring and his wife, Gretta who died on May 19, 2006.
The body has been cremated. At Mr. Oehring's request, there will be no services. A guestbook for signatures and messages of condolence is available online at www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice.
