Richard Krantz

Richard Arlen Krantz, 87, of Beatrice, died March 29, 2020. Born July 2, 1932, in Sterling, the son of Raymond (Jimmy) and Hattie (Dottie) Krantz. At age 14, Richard, moved to Beatrice State Developmental Center (BSDC) and lived there the remainder of his life.

Inurnment took place April 1, 2020, at Highland Park Cemetery, Adams, so Richard could be reunited with his family. Covid ceased services at that time. Celebration of Life: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28th, at All Faiths Chapel BSDC, 3065 Carstens Drive, Beatrice with Chaplin Verla Dorn officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials to be given to All Faiths Chapel Foundation.