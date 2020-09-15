Richard L. Drewes, 86 years of age, of Beatrice, formerly of Plymouth passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at The Kensington in Beatrice. He was born on July 3, 1934 in Fairbury to Louis and Lena (Lucking) Drewes. Richard graduated from Plymouth High School in 1953. He served his country in the United States Army National Guard where he was involved with artillery and had commendation medals as a marksman in pistol and rifle. Richard married Carlene Rosecrans on June 2, 1968 in Odell. He grew up in the Jansen area and ran the family farm until 1974 when he moved to Plymouth. Richard worked at Dempster Manufacturing for 9 years and at Store Kraft Manufacturing for 14 years. In between those jobs, Richard was self-employed working in carpentry where he loved working with his hands like years before on the farm. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church near Plymouth and enjoyed woodworking, gardening and especially time with his family and grandchildren.