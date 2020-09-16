 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richard L. Drewes
View Comments

Richard L. Drewes

{{featured_button_text}}

Richard L. Drewes

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Peace Lutheran Church west of Plymouth with Pastor Marilyn Hasemann officiating. Interment with military rites will follow in the Odell American Cemetery north of Odell. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News