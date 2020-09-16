Richard L. Drewes

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Peace Lutheran Church west of Plymouth with Pastor Marilyn Hasemann officiating. Interment with military rites will follow in the Odell American Cemetery north of Odell. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.