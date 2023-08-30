Richard L. Reimer

Hastings resident Richard L. Reimer, 84, passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at his home after a short illness with pancreatic cancer.

Memorial Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 2, at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings with Pastor Clifford Reynolds officiating. Burial will be at Grace United Methodist Church Columbarium Cemetery in Hastings. A book signing will be 9 a.m. – 4: 30 p.m. Friday, September 1, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to Grace United Methodist Church, Hastings Habitat for Humanity, and Hastings Public School Foundation. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home's website. To view the service, go to Rich's obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

Richard was born on September 2, 1938, in Beatrice, NE to Alice Zimmerman Reimer and William Reimer. He graduated from Beatrice High School. He graduated from Bethel College in North Newton, KS with a Bachelor of Science degree in education and completed his Master's degree at Colorado State College in Greeley, CO.

On September 8, 1960, Richard married Judy Shank. They were blessed with three sons and three daughters by marriage, Richard Anthony & Karen; Matt W. & Trish; Curtis D. & Kathy. Eight grandchildren Elly & Hannah (Collin); Betsy & Emmy; Ben (Hannah), Will (Abbie), Sam (Camilla) & Julia.

Richard's teaching career spanned 38 years which began in Buckland, OH, and continued with 33 years at Hastings Public Schools. He taught at Hastings High School in the Industrial Arts Department from 1965 to 1994 and served as the Department Chair. He taught at Hastings Middle School from 1988 to 1998 during which time he implemented an Industrial Technology program. He was honored as Teacher of the Year of Hastings Public Schools and Nebraska Industrial Technology Teacher of the Year. He was also recognized by IBM and Readers Digest for Excellence in Education.

Richard coached different sports at several levels: assistant varsity basketball coach and sophomore basketball coach at HHS; YMCA basketball coach; Midget football coach; and Hastings American Legion Braves and Chiefs coach.

He was very active at Grace United Methodist Church serving on numerous committees, singing in the choir, and more recently chair of the Administrative Council and Columbarium Committee.

Richard recently retired as chair of the Hastings Habitat for Humanity Board and previously served on the Crossroads Board; Hastings Federal Credit Union Board and Mary Lanning Hospital Authority Board.

Richard saw God's hand in nature. He loved building projects of all sizes and especially loved the projects that involved his grandchildren. He loved life, his wife and family, and his friends. He was especially proud of the success of his children, grandchildren, and his students.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Alice Reimer; infant brother, James; brother-in-law, Randy Goertz; parents-in-law, Dan and Florence Shank; and sister and brother-in-law, Marian (Shank) and Bob Hancox.

Survivors include wife Judy Reimer - Hastings, NE; Sons Richard Anthony Reimer (Karen) - Raleigh, NC, Matt Reimer (Trish) - Aurora, NE, Curtis Reimer (Kathy) - Hastings, NE; Grandchildren Elly Reimer – NC, Hannah Turner (Collin) – NC, Betsy Reimer (Fiancé, Landon Dubas) – CO, Emmy Reimer- Lincoln, NE, Ben Reimer (Hannah) - Omaha, NE, Will Reimer (Abbie) - Omaha, NE, Sam Reimer (Camilla) - Omaha, NE, Julia Reimer - Lincoln, NE; Sister Janice Goertz Allan (Ken) - Portage, MI; Sister-in-law Linda Moon (Dennis) - Twin Falls, ID; Brothers-in-law Bill Shank (Teresa) - Filer, ID, Randy Shank (Tracee) - Filer ID and numerous nieces & nephews