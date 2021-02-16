Richard Lee Halsey

Richard (Rich) Lee Halsey passed away peacefully Friday, February 5, 2021 at the age of 74 with his loving family by his side. Rich was born in Holdrege to Elmer and Irene (Fulk) Halsey and grew up in Sidney. He attended the University of Nebraska and graduated from the University of Miami with a Business Degree. He passed away after a valiant struggle with Lewy Body Dementia and complications after surgery. His memory will live in our hearts forever. He was in the grocery business all his life and the last twenty years, he owned stores in Beatrice (Super Foods and Beatrice Super Market), Valparaiso and Adams. Retiring from the grocery business in 2009. Rich was an avid Husker Fan had season tickets for years and traveled to many bowl games. After retiring, he enjoyed spending winters in Arizona. Rich was noted for his quick wit by many friends. Rich and Sue loved traveling together and had many trips to interesting and far away-places.