Richard Munson, 73 years of age, of Imperial, passed away Thursday afternoon, April 16th, 2020 at the Chase County Community Hospital in Imperial with his wife by his side. He was born on December 5, 1946 in Fort Dodge, IA. He was the third child of Franklin Louis and Mary Jane Alice (Garrett) Munson who lived on a farm near Burnside, IA. Annette and Gary welcomed him into their family which would later include Martha. Richard was baptized and confirmed at the Immanuel Lutheran Church at Burnside. Rich was very involved in his church and 4-H. He often had jobs helping other farmers throughout high school. Richard was never afraid of work just like his parents. In fact, it gave him pleasure and pride. Richard graduated in 1965 from Central Webster High School, at Burnside, IA. He attended Peru State College at Peru, where he graduated in 1971 with a BFA in music education. During that time, he met his future wife, Letitia Marie Buss. They were married at St. Paul's Lutheran Church at rural DeWitt on September 4, 1971. Richard was a public school music educator for 36 years all across Nebraska. Richard finished his teaching career at Chase County Schools in Imperial. Over the years, he did many other jobs as well from welding to machinery sales and repair to road construction. He was also an active member of the Cuming County Choraleers, Lions club, Nebraska Ambassadors of Music, Nebraska Band Masters Association, Nebraska Music Educators Association, and the Nebraska Education Association. After retirement, Richard has continued his passion for music by giving lessons and doing instrument repairs. He has continued working in the garage on tractor restorations and small engine repair.