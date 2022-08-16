Richard Shasteen

Richard H. “Dick” Shasteen

Richard H. “Dick” Shasteen, 78, of Beatrice passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born August 22, 1943 in Lincoln. He grew up in Lincoln and graduated from Lincoln Pius X High School in 1961. He entered the United States Navy on February 27, 1962 and served until being honorably discharged on May 26, 1966. Dick married Monica Millard on June 6, 1966 at St. Teresa's Catholic Church in Lincoln and they moved to Beatrice in 1969. Dick retired from Agrium U.S. Inc. in May of 2003 after 27 years. He served on the Beatrice City Council from 1998-2004, serving as President from 2002-2004. He also served as a volunteer narrator for the Nebraska Library Commission Talking Book and Braille Service for 12 years. He was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice, VFW and a 55-year member of the American Legion.

Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Monica of Beatrice; children, Anne (Mike) Wallman of Lincoln, Michelle (Jim) Schneider of Bellingham, WA, and John (Monica) Shasteen of Salem, OR; grandchildren, Derek (Haley) Wallman, Brandon Wallman, Kyle (Breann) Wallman , Cody (Angellica) Shasteen, Toby Shasteen; great-grandson, Ryker Wallman; brother-in-law, Kibby (Vicki) Millard; sister-in-law, Mary Beth (Roger) Bassett; brother-in-law, Jim (Jane) Millard; sister-in-law, Sue Millard; brother-in-law, Joe (Leanna) Millard; sister-in-law, Margi (Hal) Berghel; sister-in-law, Martha (Greg) Bohling; cousins and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Alice and Chet Gnadt; father Robert Shasteen; brother-in-law, Tom Millard; nephew, Andy Millard; and all other family members not currently living.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice with Father Joseph Faulkner, Celebrant. A luncheon will be served following the burial mass in the parish social hall. Burial will be at Lincoln Memorial Park in Lincoln with military rites conducted by Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion of Beatrice and the United States Naval Honor Guard following the luncheon. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice followed by a Rosary Service at 10:00 a.m. also at the church. A memorial has been established to St. Joseph Catholic Church and School of Beatrice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.