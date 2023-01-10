Richard Whittemire

Richard “Rick” G. Whittemire

Richard “Rick” G. Whittemire, 67 years of age, of Diller passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln. He was born on December 27, 1955 in Jonesboro, AK to Richard and Sadie (Dement) Whittemire. Rick and Marla loved attending and participating in auctions and flea markets.

Rick is survived by his significant other, Marla Weichel of Diller; sister, Diane Coudeyras (Gary), Lincoln; brothers, Eddie Hyatt, Douglas, Mike Hyatt and significant other Vonnie Shelley, Beatrice; Marla's daughters, Angela Glaesemann (Chuck), Fairbury, Gayla Koehn (Charlie), Farmington, MN; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Randy Whittemire.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 16, 2023 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Diller with Pastor Mark Liscom officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to Diller Fire and Rescue in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.