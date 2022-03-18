Richard Wible

Richard “Dick” Wible, 86, of Lincoln passed away March 15, 2022. Born January 1, 1936, in Diller to Charles and Dorothy (Fishwood) Wible. Dick served in the Air National Guard during the Korean War. He retired as a vice president of the National Bank of Commerce in 1998, after 43 years. Dick was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church, Lincoln Elks Lodge #80, B.P.O.E., American Legion Post #3, American Institute of Banking, and a graduate of the Colorado School of Banking in Boulder, CO.