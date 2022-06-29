Rick McCloskey

Rick L. McCloskey

Rick L. McCloskey, 62, Nebraska City, passed away on June 27, 2022. Rick was born on July 6, 1959 in Minot, ND; the son of Calvin and Marie (Wierowski) McCloskey. His family later moved to Nebraska where he graduated from Norris High School in 1978. He then attended Southeast Community College where he took courses in Auto Mechanics and completed his degree in 1983. He worked at Beatrice Concrete for many years and then moved to Nebraska City where he worked at Concrete Industries. Rick was united in marriage to Teri L. Fox on February 7, 1998 at First United Methodist Church in Nebraska City and they shared 24 years together.

Survived by wife Teri Fox-McCloskey of Nebraska City; son David Fox and wife Katherine of Lincoln; granddaughter Olivia Fox; special grandchildren Samuel Bennett and Eliza Bennett; mom Marie Meints of Beatrice; sister Lorrie Padgett and husband Phil of Hanover, KS; sisters-in-law: Pamela Snyder (David) of Council Bluffs, IA and Deborah Fox (Joe Griepenstroh) of Nebraska City; brother-in-law Mark Fox of Nebraska City; nieces: Crystal Bennett (Lance) of Otoe and Lyndee Padgett of Hanover, KS; other family and friends. Rick was preceded in death by his son Jeremy Hotsenpillar, dad Calvin McCloskey, and father/mother-in-law David and Caroline Fox.

Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City. Burial will follow at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City. The family will greet friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the mortuary. Memorials may be given to the Nebraska City Memorial Building Restoration Fund. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.