Rick Siebert, 72, of Fairbury, former owner of KUTT & KWBE radio stations, passed away, Saturday, May 28th at his home. He was born September 3, 1949 to Bill & LaVerne Mae (Buckmiller) Siebert in Harvey, ND. He was a Vietnam Veteran.

Services will be Monday, June 6, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Foursquare Church in Fairbury. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to the Velma Siebert Nursing Scholarship Fund. The family will greet friends, Sunday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. gerdesmeyerfh.com