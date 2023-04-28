Ricky “Rick” W. Knoop, 62

Ricky “Rick” W. Knoop, 62 years of age, of Beatrice passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. He was born on December 24, 1960 in Beatrice to Richard and Patricia (Heckathorn) Knoop. Rick graduated from Beatrice High School in 1980. Right after high school, he started working at Store Kraft in Beatrice and remained there until their closing 33 years later. Rick married Dianna Scott in July of 1985 and they later divorced. He married Bonnie Dorn on September 28, 1991. Rick was currently working for Lampton Welding Supply in Beatrice. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and was a skilled woodworking craftsman who was loved by everyone, especially for his humor. Rick enjoyed his pets Buddy and Cuddles and their daily trips to the dog park, fishing, NASCAR, midget races, grilling, woodworking, remodeling and most of all, spending time with his wife, children and family.

Rick is survived by his wife, Bonnie; daughters, Samantha Berry and husband Jon of Beatrice, Shawna Knoop and fiancée Haley Wood of Lincoln; son, Brandon Knoop of Omaha; siblings, Robert Knoop and wife Nancy of Hollenberg, Kansas, Vickie Lampe of Beatrice, Susan “Susie” Phillips and husband TL of Midlothian, Texas; brothers-in-law, Dennis Dorn of Wymore, Roger Dorn, Daryl Dorn and wife Angie, both of Beatrice, John Knapp of Lincoln; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, LaVern and Lola Dorn; sister, Sharon Knapp; and brothers-in-law, Kenneth Dorn and Chris Lampe.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Pastor Arden Dorn officiating. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available on Monday, May 1, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from 9 AM to 8 PM with family greeting friends from 4 to 6 PM. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.