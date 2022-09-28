Rita Jones

Rita M. Jones, 94, of Beatrice, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at her residence. She was born on January 16, 1928, at St Joseph, MO. Rita graduated from high school in St. Joseph and then from Benedictine College in Atchison, KS. Rita married Robert E. Jones in 1954, taught piano lessons for many years, and was the organist at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice for 50 years. She continued playing the piano at the Homestead House for the residents. The family would like to give a special thank you to Homestead House for their loving care the last several years and to Cottonwood Hospice for their end of life help.