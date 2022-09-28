Rita Jones

Rita M. Jones
Rita M. Jones, 94, of Beatrice, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at her residence. She was born on January 16, 1928, at St Joseph, MO. Rita graduated from high school in St. Joseph and then from Benedictine College in Atchison, KS. Rita married Robert E. Jones in 1954, taught piano lessons for many years, and was the organist at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice for 50 years. She continued playing the piano at the Homestead House for the residents. The family would like to give a special thank you to Homestead House for their loving care the last several years and to Cottonwood Hospice for their end of life help.
Survivors include her daughter, Julie Michaels of Marion, AR; sons, Bill (Yvette) Michaels of Poulsbo, WA, Joe (Liz) Jones of Omaha, and Jeff Jones of Jacksonville, FL; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Jones, who died on October 5, 2021; son, Jimmy Jones, who died on January 13, 1983; her parents, William and Marie Caulfield.
Graveside committal services will be held 12:30 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022, at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery of Beatrice with Father Leo Kosch officiating. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing or visitation. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.