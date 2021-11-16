Robert A. Schuerman

Robert A. Schuerman, 76 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at his home on Saturday evening, November 13, 2021. He was born on January 23, 1945 in Beatrice. He graduated from DeWitt High School in 1963 and received his bachelor's degree at the University of Nebraska- Lincoln. Robert and Nancy Niemann were married on September 4, 1965. He had been employed at several places including Waldo Farms near DeWitt and the Farmland/CO-OP in Kansas City. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice and former active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt; Homestead Harmonizers; and former member of the DeWitt Fire and Rescue Unit. Robert enjoyed square dancing, singing, growing grapes and making wine and beer.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy; two sons Kirk Schuerman and wife Jennifer of Aurora, CO and Brad Schuerman and wife Brooke of Shawnee, KS; eight grandchildren Piper, Tatum, Margo, Sawyer, Jack, Gabe of Kansas City, Dylan, & Jack of Aurora, CO; and several nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at the St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 6:00-7:30 p.m. Burial of ashes at the Oak Grove Cemetery, DeWitt following lunch. Family prayer services will be held at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the church. A memorial has been established to the family's choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Robert's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.