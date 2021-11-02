 Skip to main content
Robert B. Bowers

Robert B. Bowers, age 95, of Lincoln, formerly of Filley, passed away suddenly on October 24, 2020 at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln. He was born on August 17, 1925 at Filley to Ben and Agnes (Pedersen) Bowers.

Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021 in the Filley Cemetery south of Filley with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Filley Cemetery in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.

