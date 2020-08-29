Robert Barton

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Riverside Park of Beatrice. Following the celebration, the family will meet and greet relatives and friends until 4:00 p.m. Please bring your lawn chair and guitar if you have one. Private Inurnment of the cremains will take place at Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to Kennedy's NEST fund.