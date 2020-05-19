Robert "Bob" C. Rownd

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Robert C. “Bob” Rownd

Robert C. “Bob” Rownd, age 74 passed away at his home in Wymore on January 31, 2020. He was born in Beatrice on March 22, 1945 to Howard and Anna (Kelle) Rownd. Bob served his country in the National Guard. He enlisted on August 2, 1965 and continued his service as a mechanic until his retirement on October 29, 1990. He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Wymore. Bob enjoyed working on his farm and mechanical tinkering.

Survivors include his brother, Jerry Rownd of Wymore; sister, Janice Meridith of Pratt, KS; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters, Patricia Clark and Marilyn Jensen.

Memorial graveside services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Blue Springs Cemetery with Reverend Matthew Koterba officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the National Guard. A register book will be available at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Bob's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.

