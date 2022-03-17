Robert "Bob" C. Vandegrift

Robert C. "Bob" Vandegrift, 89, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022 in Wichita. Bob retired in 1994 from the Vulcan Materials in Wichita, Kan. Bob was born the son of John Lewis and Dorothy Mildred (Schoneman) Vandegrift on May 30, 1932 on a farm near Concordia, Kansas. Bob and Royena Vandegrift were united in marriage on August 17, 1952 in Beatrice. Together they celebrated 69 years of marriage. Bob enjoyed fishing, camping with Good Sams Club, golfing and spending time with family. Bob was a longtime member of Midway Baptist Church in Wichita. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings; Leonard H. Vandegrift, Laura C. Ferdig. Survivors include his loving wife; Royena Vandegrift, children; Cheryl (David) Dautel, Gary Vandegrift, Larry (Mary) Vandegrift, Robert Vandegrift, Leroy (Tammy) Vandegrift, grandchildren; Cathi, Ryan (Jennifer), Robert (Kelly), Bryan, Bradley; great-grandson; Hunter and Step Great-grandchildren; Kaidence, Kaileigh, Shawn and Chris. Visitation will be from 4 to 7p.m. on Thursday March 17, 2022 at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary, 201 S. Hydraulic, Wichita. Funeral service will be 12:30p.m. on Friday March 18, 2022 at Midway Baptist Church, 5135 S. Broadway, Wichita. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, 6231 W. 47th St. S., Wichita, KS. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Midway Baptist Church or Victory in the Valley, 3755 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67218.